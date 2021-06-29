First Alert: Hot and humid with isolated showers, storms possible

(KFVS) - It’s another hot and muggy start to the day.

Temperatures are warmer than average this morning. Lows are in the 70s with a few isolated 60s possible.

Muggy conditions continue this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s for most areas.

Heat index values will be in the mid-to-upper 90s with a few areas feeling like 100º.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20-30% chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm.

Tonight, temps will drop back into the low 70s.

Wednesday will our last very warm day this week.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Better chances for storms arrive Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as a frontal system approaches the Heartland.

Rainfall totals will range from ¾ of an inch to 2 inches possible where heavier downpours occur.

The end of the week into the weekend will be cooler and more comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend is also looking mainly dry, but there is a slight chance for a few light showers.

