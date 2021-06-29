Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Caruthersville leaders to allow residents to set off fireworks in city limits

Caruthersville city leaders will not allow the sale of fireworks within the city limits, but...
Caruthersville city leaders will not allow the sale of fireworks within the city limits, but they will allow residents to set off the fireworks in city limits.(KFVS)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - For the second time in almost 20 years, Caruthersville city officials will allow the public to set off fireworks in city limits.

It’s a year-to-year basis on the discharging fireworks. In 2021, they will not allow the sale of fireworks within the city limits, but they will allow residents to set off the fireworks.

Chief Tony Jones said July 3 and 4 are the only days they may set off fireworks.

He said last year they had plenty of complaints.

“We started having problems with them discharging the fireworks early,” Chief Jones said. “And they started discharging fireworks, shooting them up to three and 4 o’clock in the morning.”

Hayti resident Glenda Hamilton said she experienced the same problem in her city.

“Sometimes they pop the fireworks to late at night,” she said. “And then they’re throwing the fireworks where they may hit someone’s home and car and something like that.”

To fix the problem, she suggested adult supervision.

“I think they need parents out watching the children,” she said. “And they also really need parents out watching the teenage children because sometimes they do get out of hand. Throwing firecrackers at each other and stuff like that.”

Chief Jones said he’s asking everyone to help police the community by stopping bad behavior when you see it.

“We’re needing people to go out there and grab their child by the collar and say, ‘hey, that’s wrong what you’re doing.’ We don’t want to have to arrest someone or ruin their fun for the weekend, but just be responsible when you’re out here using these fireworks.”

Caruthersville officials say fireworks can be discharged on July 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and July 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Kentucky State Police will increase patrols at the scene...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Paulton Road in Williamson...
2-year-old thrown from vehicle, driver killed in crash
The West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is being auctioned off to a new owner.
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau to be auctioned off
According to the Chaffee police chief, most of the crimes happen between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Chaffee residents on high alert after several minor crimes reported throughout town

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The City of Jackson will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Jackson City Park.
City of Jackson to hold annual Fourth of July celebration
The city of Advance, Mo. is under a temporary boil water order after a water main break.
Temporary boil water order issued for Advance, Mo. after water main break
Three administrators at the Choate Mental Health facility are facing official misconduct charges.
3 mental health center administrators facing official misconduct charges
LaCenter, Ky. will abolish its police department.
LaCenter, Ky. to abolish police department