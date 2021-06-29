Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Another Hot and Humid Day with Iso. Storms

Cooling down later this week...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warmer than average temperatures start off Tuesday in the low 70s with a few isolated 60s possible in southern Illinois and northern southeast Missouri. Very muggy conditions will hold up again today. Partly cloudy skies with a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for most areas with heat index values in the mid/upper 90s and a few areas feeling like 100F.

Tonight, partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday will be the last very warm day this week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Better chances of storms will arrive during the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday as a frontal system approaches. Rainfall accumulation amounts will range from ¾” to 2″ possible where heavier downpours occur. This upcoming weekend will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s but very comfortable with drier air moving in. There still is a small chance of a few light showers due to an upper-level low that we will monitor for, but most of the weekend looks mainly dry.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Kentucky State Police will increase patrols at the scene...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Paulton Road in Williamson...
2-year-old thrown from vehicle, driver killed in crash
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Another body is recovered from building; death toll at 11

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/28
First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/28
First Alert Weather 6/28 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather 6/28 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather 5 p.m. 6/28
First Alert Weather 5 p.m. 6/28
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot and humid tomorrow with isolated storms possible. Better chance of storms Wednesday and Thursday.