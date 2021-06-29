Another Hot and Humid Day with Iso. Storms

Warmer than average temperatures start off Tuesday in the low 70s with a few isolated 60s possible in southern Illinois and northern southeast Missouri. Very muggy conditions will hold up again today. Partly cloudy skies with a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for most areas with heat index values in the mid/upper 90s and a few areas feeling like 100F.

Tonight, partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday will be the last very warm day this week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Better chances of storms will arrive during the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday as a frontal system approaches. Rainfall accumulation amounts will range from ¾” to 2″ possible where heavier downpours occur. This upcoming weekend will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s but very comfortable with drier air moving in. There still is a small chance of a few light showers due to an upper-level low that we will monitor for, but most of the weekend looks mainly dry.

-Lisa

