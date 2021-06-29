Heartland Votes
Advertisement

7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson, Franklin Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 29.(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 29.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 4
  • Total cases - 7,868
  • Total deaths - 127

Franklin County

  • New cases - 3
  • Total cases - 4,698
  • Total deaths - 70

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Kentucky State Police will increase patrols at the scene...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Paulton Road in Williamson...
2-year-old thrown from vehicle, driver killed in crash
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
The West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is being auctioned off to a new owner.
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau to be auctioned off

Latest News

Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest...
COVID: States with low vaccination rates could be hardest hit by Delta variant
Local colleges are hoping to get more students on campus. John A. Logan College is planning a...
Heartland college offers waived tuition to vaccinated students
New research suggests some people who received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines...
Could vaccines protect you from COVID for life? New study finds it’s possible
New research suggests some people who received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines...
Could vaccines protect you from COVID for life? New study finds it’s possible