5th annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K to be held in October

A previously held Tunnel to Towers 5K in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
A previously held Tunnel to Towers 5K in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 5th annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K will be held on October 2.

It will start and end at Cape Girardeau Fire Station #3 on North Sprigg Street at 7:30 a.m.

Some of the area firefighters are challenging each other and they hope more of the public will participate.

You can click here for more information on how to sign up. You can also email capegirardeau@tunnel2towers.org.

Those who sign up Friday, July 2-4 will receive a discount. Every participant who signs up before the race will receive a 5-year commemorative medal.

Previous events have had up to 81 people participate.

The event follows the footsteps of a 9/11 hero, New York City firefighter Stephen Siller.

