3 Choate Mental Health administrators indicted on misconduct charges

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Union County Grand Jury issued True-Bill Indictments against three top administrators at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins were indicted by a grand jury on official misconduct charges on Monday, June 28.

All three are accused of violating Illinois Department of Human Services Investigative Protocol.

According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, the three administrators allegedly started a chain of events which hampered an active investigation by Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation.

ISP was investigating a Choate staff member accused of battering an individual receiving care at the facility.

Tripp stated felony charges are currently pending against that staff.

Smith is charged with one count official misconduct and one count of obstruction of justice, a class 4 felony. She is accused of making false statements to ISP in regards to her access and review of investigative files at Choate.

Davis and Goins are each charged with one count official misconduct, a class 3 felony.

All three are scheduled for their first court appearance at Union County Courthouse on Monday, July 19 at 11 a.m.

