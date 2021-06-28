Heartland Votes
Woman injured, home damaged in 2 separate shootings in Paducah

Paducah Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in less than six hours of...
Paducah Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in less than six hours of each other.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in less than six hours of each other.

The first shooting was reported at 9:49 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 on the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue.

Witnesses told police they were outside a home talking when they heard fireworks and gunshots.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was hit by a bullet in the lower jaw.

The woman was transported to a Paducah hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday on the 800 block of North 6th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two windows of a home hit by gunfire.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

