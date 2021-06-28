West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau to be auctioned off

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is being auctioned off to a new owner.

It will be a live online auction lasting for three days and hosted by CoStar LoopNet, a national real estate site, according to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Mehner.

He said several different companies have already reached out about information on the mall and the region.

Mehner said he is eager to talk with a new owner and see how the mall and the stores can be updated.

“Certainly there are zoning issues and other things there and it’s been retail in the past, but I believe that the city will be open to a discussion about what happens to those facilities,” Mehner said. “Many malls are being repurposed in different ways and so we will see what that discussion will lead to once we get new ownership.”]

He said this is an auction with a reserve, meaning there is an unannounced amount that will have to be exceeded in order for the auction to go through.

