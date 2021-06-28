Heartland Votes
Advertisement

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau to be auctioned off

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau is being auctioned off to a new owner.

It will be a live online auction lasting for three days and hosted by CoStar LoopNet, a national real estate site, according to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Mehner.

He said several different companies have already reached out about information on the mall and the region.

Mehner said he is eager to talk with a new owner and see how the mall and the stores can be updated.

“Certainly there are zoning issues and other things there and it’s been retail in the past, but I believe that the city will be open to a discussion about what happens to those facilities,” Mehner said. “Many malls are being repurposed in different ways and so we will see what that discussion will lead to once we get new ownership.”]

He said this is an auction with a reserve, meaning there is an unannounced amount that will have to be exceeded in order for the auction to go through.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Kentucky State Police will increase patrols at the scene...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

Latest News

Paducah crash latest
Paducah crash latest
Petty crime in Chaffee
Petty crime in Chaffee
Mall currently at auction in Cape Girardeau
Mall currently at auction in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau will use American Rescue Plan funds to overhaul its sewer system.
Plans to improve Cape Girardeau’s sewer system
According to the Chaffee police chief, most of the crimes happen between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Chaffee residents on high alert after several minor crimes throughout town