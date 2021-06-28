SSM Health to require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health will now require all its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

“As health care providers, we’ve seen the devastating impact of this disease first-hand,” said Dr. Todd Shuman, MD, SSM Health Chief Medical Officer. “The fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant in doing everything we can to protect our team members, patients and communities.”

SSM Health joins numerous health systems across the country in making the vaccine mandatory.

SSM Health team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, which is consistent with the health ministry’s practice for other required vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.