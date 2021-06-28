“Rise and Shine” Neighborhood Spruce Up event held to help redevelop Southside Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah’s ’'Southside Rise and Shine” is hosting a cleanup through the month of July, targeting southside of the city.

“One of the things I heard when I was campaigning is, we need to something for the Southside,” Mayor George Bray said.

Mayor Bray and city of Paducah leaders are starting with these yellow trash cans helping to keep the streets of Southside Paducah clean, with its “Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up,” event.

“It’s a very multipronged attack that going to take a lot of time but this out start,” Mayor Bray said.

Nic Hutchison is the Planning Director for the City of Paducah. He said they are working in eight neighborhoods, with the help of volunteers to pick up litter.

“It’s really focused on that community engagement, getting feedback and identifying how the city can be a better partner to these neighborhoods and assist them,” Hutchison said.

Those who live on the Southside said placing trash cans and cleaning up a good start, but they need more parks and spaces for kids and commercial business opportunities sin the area.

“I just want there to be more businesses and for people to understand that those of us in this community are not here because we can’t go anywhere, it because we love the community and we want to stay here and see it grow and thrive,” Donna Thomas, Paducah resident said.

Mayor Bray explains they plan to do just that by creating a advisory board with people who live and work in the Southside and help enhance commercial activity.

“Looking at things we need to do and getting advice from the people who actually live here. For Paducah to do well we all have to do well,” Mayor Bray said.

The next town cleanup will be in River Park, from June 29 to July 4.

