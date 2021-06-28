Pro-choice rally held outside of Missouri Capitol, follows series of nationwide protests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A small group of protesters met Sunday at the Missouri State Capitol to advocate for pro-choice rights.

This rally acts as part of a series of protests happening at state capitols across the country, in response to the Supreme Court debating an abortion case that could challenge Roe V. Wade.

It also comes as the Missouri Senate debated to pass a tax to fund Medicaid with abortion, and contraceptive restrictions. While Sunday’s protest was unrelated to the legislation, volunteers say it did inspire people to come.

“This isn’t about the children. If it was about the children, we wouldn’t have so many children standing together to protest it,” said volunteer organizer Camille Claire. “There are people here because their parents want them to have a choice, they want their daughters to have a choice. They want them to be able to protect themselves.

”We’re saying the State of Missouri, it is not good public policy for the State of Missouri to pay for drugs that end human life,” said Sen. Paul Wieland (R - 101st District).

The protesters marched around the Capitol, and there were no counter-protests. The Missouri House will now take up that funding bill this week.

