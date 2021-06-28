Heartland Votes
Police: Customer tries to use stun gun on employee after shoplifting

Deoshmonya Beans
Deoshmonya Beans(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing several charges, including felony battery.

Deoshmonya Beans, 20, was booked Sunday evening. She’s being held without bond.

Police say Beans tried to shoplift a cart full of items at Gabe’s on Green River Road.

They say when an employee tried to stop her, she began attempting to shock him with an electronic stun weapon.

Police say she also made verbal threats to hurt the employee.

They say she was stopped trying to get into her car, and all of the merchandise was recovered.

Officers say Beans also has a suspended license.

“Rise and Shine” Neighborhood Spruce Up event held to help redevelop Southside Paducah
