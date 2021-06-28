Plans to improve Cape Girardeau’s sewer system

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A $3 million investment will allow Cape Girardeau to tackle a massive project that will benefit anyone who lives, works or owns a business in the city.

“This project has a huge footprint on the city as a whole,” said Dustin Ziebold, City of Cape Girardeau’s Finance Director.

According to Ziebold, Cape Girardeau’s City Council unanimously voted on plans to overhaul the city’s sewer system, using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“It was a way for us to use the funds across the city and benefit everybody to the best of our ability, and this is a massive project,” he said.

“The system has quite a number of defects around town,” said Stan Polivick, City of Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director.

Polivick said those defects allow unnecessary rainwater to enter the sanitary sewer system, and that leads to a whole host of problems.

“Costs us money, which costs us treatment capacity, which also sometimes puts a strain on the collection system resulting in sewer backups, which damages people’s homes, which is a nightmare in its own right, plus costing the city money for damage claims,” said Polivick.

According to Polivick, repairing the issues will keep rainwater out of the system and help prevent more problems in the future.

Right now, Ziebold said an estimated one-third of what the waste water plant treats is rainwater, and it does not need to be treated.

Once the project’s complete, rainwater will be routed straight to the Mississippi River.

According to Ziebold, that will also benefit businesses and homeowners in town.

“So, its’s not gonna incur additional sewer fees and things like that to get this done on this portion. We’re also hoping that doing almost half of the work or a third of the work is gonna help keep those sewer fees down, as Stan was saying, over the long term,” said Ziebold.

“So there’s a lot of positive impacts of us using the funds to correct those defects and keep the rainwater out of the sewer system,” said Polivick.

The project will take two or three years to complete.

Ziebold said they must start work by the end of 2024 and finish improvements by the end of 2026.

