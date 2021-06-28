Heartland Votes
Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina make 2021 All-Star Ballot finalist

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina have advanced to the final week of the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot. (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina have advanced to the final week of the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot.

They still have the chance to become All-Stars.

Those interested can vote for them daily at mlb.com/vote and on Google by searching “MLB All-Star vote”.

Voting ends July 1 at 1:59 p.m. ET.

