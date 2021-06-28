Mt. Vernon Aquatic Zoo to offer water aerobics

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Beginning June 30, morning water exercises will be available at the Aquatic Zoo Water Park in Mt. Vernon.

The water exercise classes will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Water Aerobics will begin at 7 a.m. and from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

There will be morning lap swimming and walking in the Lazy River.

The classes will cost $5 per person per day.

Season passes are not accepted for morning exercise program.

The Aquatic Zoo Water Park will also host a series of night swimming opportunities on July 1, 15, 22, 29 and August 5 from 6:30 p.m.—9:30 p.m.

The fee for the night swim sessions is $5 per person per day.

Season passes are not valid for the night swim sessions.

The Aquatic Zoo Water Park is open daily through August 8 and then Saturday and Sunday only through September 5.

