MoDOT employee killed while working near Kansas City

Lloyd Crawford, a longtime Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker in the...
Lloyd Crawford, a longtime Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker in the Kansas City District, died early today in the line of duty. (Source: MoDOT Southeast District)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT
LEE SUMMIT, Mo. (KFVS) - A MoDOT employee died Monday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while performing flooding emergency work in Tracy.

The incident occurred on northbound Route 273 at the intersection of Route 371 in Platte County.

Lloyd Crawford, 61, had worked for MoDOT for 18 years.

He was the Platte City Maintenance Supervisor.

“Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lloyd’s family,” said MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline. “Lloyd was a friend to many and will be missed by us all. He was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT. Our hearts are heavy.”

