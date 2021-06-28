Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Justice Clarence Thomas says federal marijuana laws ‘may no longer be necessary’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said federal policies on marijuana have undermined the reason for laws on its sale or use.

“A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the Federal Government’s piecemeal approach,” he wrote.

The conservative justice shared his thoughts in the court’s denial of a petition to hear an appeal for a Colorado medical marijuana dispensary, released Monday.

The dispensary case centers on an IRS investigation into whether it illegally deducted business expenses. Current tax code does not allow companies dealing in controlled substances to deduct costs the way other businesses can.

“Under this rule, a business that is still in the red after it pays its workers and keeps the lights on might nonetheless owe substantial federal income tax,” Thomas wrote.

Thomas pointed out that 36 states allow medical marijuana use, and 18 allow recreational use. The U.S. Department of Justice policy has for several years been against interfering in those states’ policies, despite the federal law.

“Once comprehensive, the federal government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana,” he wrote. “This contradictory and unstable state of affairs strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old girl is dead and nine people were injured in a crash involving at least eight cars...
4-year-old dead, 9 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Paducah, Ky.
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

Latest News

Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 28.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete; death toll at 10
Bullfrogs and green frogs are legal game for those with valid permits during Missouri's...
Frogging season begins June 30 in Mo.