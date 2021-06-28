JALC to offer vaccination incentive for full-time students

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College (JALC) is offering a chance for full-time students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to have their fall semester paid for by the college.

The college plans to hold a drawing in August for two full tuition waivers for the fall semester.

Students wanting to participate in the drawing can sign-up at the Advisement Office by Tuesday, August 17.

Eligible students must be enrolled full-time, a minimum of 12 credit hours for the Fall 2021 semester, and provide proof of full-vaccination.

Students will then be added to a database where two will be randomly selected to receive the tuition waiver.

Winners of the drawing will be notified on Aug. 18.

“We are hoping this will help encourage our students to go out and get vaccinated,” said JALC President Dr. Kirk Overstreet. “We want to make sure our area and region stay safe and that we can do all of the operations that we want and have our students back on campus.”

In addition to the vaccination incentive, the college plans to hos a vaccination on campus for students during the fall registration period.

Fall semester at JALC begins on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

