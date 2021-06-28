Ill. public health officials say more than 80 COVID-19 cases now associated with youth camp outbreak

CENTRAL Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 85 teens and adult staff at a summer youth camp held in mid-June in central Illinois tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say one unvaccinated, young adult was hospitalized.

While campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, IDPH said it is aware of only a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine.

They said the camp was not checking vaccination status and masking was not required while indoors.

IDPH reminded people about the importance of vaccination, including youth, as the Delta variant and other variants continue to spread.

“The majority of the 85 COVID-19 cases associated with the youth camp are among teens,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The perceived risk to children may seem small, but even a mild case of COVID-19 can cause long-term health issues. Additionally, infected youth who may not experience severe illness can still spread the virus to others, including those who are too young to be vaccinated or those who don’t build the strong expected immune response to the vaccine.”

According to IDPH, a couple of people who were at the camp also attended a nearby conference, which resulted in 11 additional cases. At least 70 percent of those cases were unvaccinated.

Schuyler and Adams Counties, where the outbreaks occurred, are seeing approximately 40 percent of their population fully vaccinated.

