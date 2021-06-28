Heartland Votes
How to keep your pets safe during fireworks

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a pet owner, you’ll want to read to how to keep your pets safe during this firework season.

Sometimes pets get scared and possibly run away during the shooting of fireworks.

“We see a lot of pets come into the humane society each year that have maybe run from their homes, maybe they’ve dug under the fence, maybe they’ve jumped over because they’re just deathly afraid of the noises especially,” said Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Community Outreach and Development Coordinator Cindy Lange.

She said they get scared with every loud noise, flash of light and even the smell, which could make them run off.

Lange said she wants to help educate people on what to do with your pet this holiday season to avoid a runaway occurrence.

“We always suggest permanent I.D. microchipping for pets or collars and tags definitely just to, in case, someone finds your pet, maybe they can call you immediately from the tag on the collar,” Lange said.

If you have a stay indoor pet, she suggested you put them in a room without a window and play some soft music for them so they can remain calm.

You may also call the humane society to see if anyone has turned in your pet to them as well.

