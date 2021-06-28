Hot and humid tomorrow with isolated storms possible. Better chance of storms Wednesday and Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was another hot and humid day across the area with a few isolated storms. This evening will be warm and humid with isolated storms weakening. Temperatures will fall slowly through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy hot and humid. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. There will be a few isolated storms tomorrow afternoon however, most areas will remain dry.

A cold front will move into the area on Thursday. Ahead of this front we will see scattered showers and storms develop across much of the area on Wednesday afternoon and again on Thursday. Behind the front, drier and cooler air will move into the area just in time for the Fourth of July.

