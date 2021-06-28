Heartland Votes
Hot, Humid, & Chance Of Storms

A cool down ahead...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Starting off Monday morning warm with temperatures in the 70s and humid. Partly cloudy skies today with isolated chances of a few showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s during the day and drop back into the low to mid 70s by tonight. Daily chances of rain and storms continue in the forecast as a stationary front will be off to our north. Heavy rain from this front impacted many areas to the north of the Heartland last week. This has allowed the Mississippi River levels to rise and they will flow south causing minor flood stage levels near the end of the week. We have a better chance of seeing more rain accumulate on Thursday as a the front will move south. Until then, expect hot and muggy days. Most models are in agreement that the front will push to the south of the Heartland by Friday. This will bring cooler and more comfortable air plus a drier 4th of July weekend forecast.

-Lisa

