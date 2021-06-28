Heartland Votes
Heavy rains cause Missouri rivers to rise

The area highlighted in green is under a flood watch due to the Mississippi River rising.
The area highlighted in green is under a flood watch due to the Mississippi River rising. Minor flooding is expected.(Source: National Weather Service-Paducah)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri’s rivers are rising, and with heavy rain possible through most of the week, parts of the state are under flood warnings and flash flood watches.

Minor flooding is already happening Monday at several points on the Missouri River.

Damage is minimal, though several roads and streets are under water.

The Mississippi River is nearing technical flood stage from St. Louis south through Cape Girardeau, with crests expected early this week.

Right now, only minor flooding is forecast.

The rising rivers followed heavy weekend rains - some areas got up to 10 inches of rain.

Forecasts call for occasional storms through at least Thursday in much of the state.

