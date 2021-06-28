Heavy rains cause Missouri rivers to rise

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri’s rivers are rising, and with heavy rain possible through most of the week, parts of the state are under flood warnings and flash flood watches.

Minor flooding is already happening Monday at several points on the Missouri River.

Damage is minimal, though several roads and streets are under water.

The Mississippi River is nearing technical flood stage from St. Louis south through Cape Girardeau, with crests expected early this week.

Right now, only minor flooding is forecast.

The rising rivers followed heavy weekend rains - some areas got up to 10 inches of rain.

Forecasts call for occasional storms through at least Thursday in much of the state.

