Heartland program provides support to expectant mothers

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland program aims to help pregnant mothers transition into motherhood.

A nurse talked about the Building Blocks/Nurse Family Partnership and what it’s doing for expectant mothers.

For Lora Hynds, becoming a grandmother this year was the last thing she expected, especially after her daughter came to her seven months pregnant.

“My 14-year-old daughter became pregnant at 14,” said Hynds.

“All I knew, we had to take action, get prenatal care and get her together so we can have a healthy baby,” she continued.

She reached out to the one person who she knew could help.

“My first thought was call sister Bobbie,” she said.

Bobbie Hayes is a register nurse and a close family friend to the Hynds’.

Hayes is also apart of the Southeast Health Building Blocks/Nurse-Family Partnership.

“Our program basically pairs moms with a registered nurse and what we do, we go in and provide guidance and support for the families throughout the program which they entered during pregnancy,” said Hayes.

Hayes said they are an extra hand that provides rides to the doctors, giving pregnancy advice and giving them resources to make the transition into motherhood a smooth one.

But it also goes beyond the pregnancy.

“If they are working on goals, if they are trying to finish school, we can help them find resources for that. If they are going to college, if there is something developmentally that needs to be addressed with the baby you know we have resources we can give for that,” said Hayes.

Hynds said her daughter now has a new level of self-assurance, thanks to the program.

“If you can be confident and have that pat on the back and assurance that what you are doing is right and that you are doing a good job because sometimes, we don’t know if we are doing a good job,” said Hynds.

She encouraged expectant mothers to reach out.

“I’d tell them do this. You need this, this will help you. Every resource that we have down here, if we don’t use it, we will lose our funding for it eventually, so we need to use it. But it is of great help,” she said.

Hynds said this program is an added resource to continue bringing health babies into a healthy world.

“I think it’s a piece of a puzzle that we have for these young ladies, and I think it’s a very valuable piece.”

Hayes said they are always accepting pregnant mothers into the program.

You must qualify for WIC or Medicaid to take part in the program and live in the southeast Missouri area.

For more information visit the Building Blocks website.

