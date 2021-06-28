Heartland Votes
Frogging season begins June 30 in Mo.

Bullfrogs and green frogs are legal game for those with valid permits during Missouri's...
Bullfrogs and green frogs are legal game for those with valid permits during Missouri's frogging season, though children 15 and younger and adults 65 years and older are not required to have a permit.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Frogging season will begin at sunset on June 30 in Missouri and end October 31.

Those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the daily limit is eight frogs of both species combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined.

Only the daily limit may be possessed on waters and bank of waters where frogging.

The Department noted that the daily limits end at midnight. Those who catch their daily limits before midnight and want to return for more frogging after midnight must remove the daily limit of previously caught frogs from the waters or banks before returning.

The public can go frogging with a permit, but children 15 and under and residents 65 years and older are not required to have a permit.

Those using a fishing permit may take frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing or pole and line.

Youth fishing without a permit are limited to using a pole-and-line, gig, bow, crossbow, snaring, grabbing and snagging.

According to the Department, with a small-game hunting permit, frogs may be harvested using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow or by hand or hand net.

The use of artificial light is permitted when frogging.

The Missouri Department of Conservation also has some recipes you can check out.

