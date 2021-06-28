Heartland Votes
First Alert: Hot, humid trend continues with possible pop-up storms

A kite can be seen flying high with some clouds on a summer day in the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Our hot and humid trend, with the chance for pop-up storms, continues today.

Wake-up temperatures are very warm and humid in the 70s.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with isolated chances for a few showers and storms.

Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon and drop back into the low 70s by tonight.

Daily chances for rain and storms continue this week due to a stationary front off to our north.

This front has created heavy rainfall to the north of the Heartland which has caused the Mississippi River to rise. This will cause minor flood stage levels near the end of the week.

The Mississippi River is projected to reach minor flood stage on Tuesday, June 28 and crest at 34.5 feet on Wednesday.(Source: National Weather Service-Paducah)

The best chance for rainfall in the Heartland will be on Thursday as the front pushes south.

Friday is looking to be cooler and more comfortable.

The Forth of July weekend is also looking dry.

