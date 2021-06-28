Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 28.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Saline County

  • Male: 1 in their 50s

White County

  • Male: 1 in their 40s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,775 lab confirmed positives, including 57 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,813 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 517 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

