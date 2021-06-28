Crews respond to crash involving buggy, vehicle

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a crash involving an Amish buggy and a vehicle in Graves County on Monday morning, June 28.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash at approximately 6:40 a.m. on 3900 block of Highway 45 south near Pritchett Road.

The roadway was closed for approximately 25 minutes. One lane was opened at 7:08 a.m.

Update: Roadway is open to one lane. 7:08AM June 28, 2021. 6:40AM Re: Road Closure due to Accident US Hwy 45 South... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

