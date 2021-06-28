Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews respond to crash involving buggy, vehicle

Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m. on 3900 block of Highway 45 south near Pritchett Road in Graves County, Ky.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a crash involving an Amish buggy and a vehicle in Graves County on Monday morning, June 28.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash at approximately 6:40 a.m. on 3900 block of Highway 45 south near Pritchett Road.

The roadway was closed for approximately 25 minutes. One lane was opened at 7:08 a.m.

Update: Roadway is open to one lane. 7:08AM June 28, 2021. 6:40AM Re: Road Closure due to Accident US Hwy 45 South...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on I-24 on Sunday.
4 year-old dead, 11 injured in I-24 westbound multi-vehicle crash
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car
A man connected to a murder in North Carolina was arrested following a police chase in...
Man wanted for murder in North Carolina leads Jefferson County deputies on chase

Latest News

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Paulton Road in Williamson...
2-year-old thrown from vehicle, driver killed in crash
Paducah Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on I-24 on Sunday.
4 year-old dead, 11 injured in I-24 westbound multi-vehicle crash
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/24
Multiple Crews battled a manufactured home fire on Interstate 24 in McCracken County on...
Manufactured home fire on I-24 restricts traffic in McCracken County