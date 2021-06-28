Heartland Votes
Could vaccines protect you from COVID for life? New study finds it’s possible

By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How long do the COVID-19 vaccines protect you from coronavirus? New research suggests some people who received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could be immune against COVID for life.

Led by a team at Washington University in St. Louis, researchers conducted a first of its kind study on how the human body responds to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. What they found suggests that the vaccines are performing so well, long-term immunity could be possible without the need for booster shots.

People who contracted COVID-19 and then got the two-shot vaccine could possibly be immune for life.

“If this turns out to be true, then this could be fantastic,” UofL virology specialist Dr. Mark Burns said. “To me it goes along with the fact that this has been an extraordinary experience with these vaccines.”

Just published on Monday morning, the study still has to be peer reviewed to see if it holds up. The study also does not examine the effects of the one-shot vaccine developed by Johnson and Johnson. There is also no way to predict what kind of threat future variants might pose.

“The only caveat in all of this would be the variants,” Burns said. “That’s what sort of puts a hole in this theory. That would be the problem that would come up.”

Doctors agree more time and more studies are needed.

“If you haven’t been immunized, there’s still a very good reason in the short term to get immunized,” Dr. Paul Schulz, Norton Healthcare epidemiologist said, “and potentially this news today is a good reason for the long term.”

