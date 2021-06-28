Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Coping with condo collapse tragedy in Florida

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CNN) – The images from South Florida are hard to see.

For days, people around the world have watched rescuers sift through a mountain of rubble, searching for those trapped underneath it.

“We normally are shaken when things that seem normal and consistent prove otherwise,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program at The Ohio State University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

It’s still unclear what caused the beachside condo to collapse, and the uncertainty can cause feelings of helplessness.

The feelings are natural following a disaster, according to Yeager.

“When you see events like this that seem to be random, it makes you feel as if the world’s not quite as safe a place to be,” he said.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, talking to someone you trust is a good idea, according to Yeager.

“Getting another person’s perspective or another person’s feedback on the situation will help with your processing of the situation,” he said.

In disasters, you can often feel powerless. To with help that, do something you can finish.

“Any random task will do,” Yeager said. “If it’s cooking or baking or painting or whatever it does so that you can step back and see something done and it’s that concrete sense of accomplishment that keeps us moving forward.”

Another option, when the images and news get to be too much, simply take a break from it.

According to Yeager, you can always return when you feel ready.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on I-24 on Sunday.
4 year-old dead, 11 injured in I-24 westbound multi-vehicle crash
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
Crews respond to crash involving buggy, vehicle
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

Latest News

A 4-year-old girl is dead and nine people were injured in a crash involving at least eight cars...
4-year-old dead, 9 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Paducah, Ky.
Long-lost brothers reunite after 60 years apart.
Long-lost brothers reunite after nearly 60 years
Original logo provided by Holiday World & Splashin' Safari
Holiday World Ticket Winners
A look at flooding on the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday, June 28.
Drone12: Mississippi River flooding 6/28
Long-long brothers reunite after nearly 60 years
New York man reunites with long-lost brother after nearly 60 years