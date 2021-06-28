Chaffee residents on high alert after several minor crimes throughout town

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Chaffee are keeping an eye out after several instances of vandalism, theft and trespassing.

They said they’re seeing more kids out and about late at night and they believe they’re the ones causing trouble.

”It’s aggravating to know that it’s going on,” said resident Jamie Mohorc.

She and her husband are on high alert looking for kids messing with their cars or coming on their property after what happened two weeks ago.

“Someone had steaked a bolt into our tire, in one of our car tires. Someone’s tried to steal gas out of our gator over here,” Mohorc said.

After talking to more residents, she found out similar things happened to them.

“I got out to my car, getting ready to go somewhere, and I found my glovebox open and stuff pulled out of it and thrown on my seat, my console was open,” Blagg said.

Luckily, Blagg didn’t find anything stolen.

“It was an eerie feeling though to get in your car and think, ‘oh wow, somebody’s been in my stuff,’” Blagg said.

Now, she’s making sure to lock her car.

Dustin Leggett noticed someone got into his car last week too and quickly realized they stole from him.

“Took some extra money we had in the console and spare change and all that stuff,” Leggett said.

The Chaffee police chief said he’s aware this is going on often during the late night and early morning hours and officers are stepping up patrols.

“I know the police presence is here and its strong, it’s just they can’t be on the same streets all the time,” Jamie Mohorc said.

“Look out for your neighbor, that’s what it used to be and that’s what it should be again”

Mohorc said she’s installing security cameras to try to catch those walking on her property late at night.

So far, the police chief said he’s received about five complaints.

