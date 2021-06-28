Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Chaffee residents on high alert after several minor crimes throughout town

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Chaffee are keeping an eye out after several instances of vandalism, theft and trespassing.

They said they’re seeing more kids out and about late at night and they believe they’re the ones causing trouble.

”It’s aggravating to know that it’s going on,” said resident Jamie Mohorc.

She and her husband are on high alert looking for kids messing with their cars or coming on their property after what happened two weeks ago.

“Someone had steaked a bolt into our tire, in one of our car tires. Someone’s tried to steal gas out of our gator over here,” Mohorc said.

After talking to more residents, she found out similar things happened to them.

“I got out to my car, getting ready to go somewhere, and I found my glovebox open and stuff pulled out of it and thrown on my seat, my console was open,” Blagg said.

Luckily, Blagg didn’t find anything stolen.

“It was an eerie feeling though to get in your car and think, ‘oh wow, somebody’s been in my stuff,’” Blagg said.

Now, she’s making sure to lock her car.

Dustin Leggett noticed someone got into his car last week too and quickly realized they stole from him.

“Took some extra money we had in the console and spare change and all that stuff,” Leggett said.

The Chaffee police chief said he’s aware this is going on often during the late night and early morning hours and officers are stepping up patrols.

“I know the police presence is here and its strong, it’s just they can’t be on the same streets all the time,” Jamie Mohorc said.

“Look out for your neighbor, that’s what it used to be and that’s what it should be again”

Mohorc said she’s installing security cameras to try to catch those walking on her property late at night.

So far, the police chief said he’s received about five complaints.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said Kentucky State Police will increase patrols at the scene...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

Latest News

Paducah crash latest
Paducah crash latest
Petty crime in Chaffee
Petty crime in Chaffee
Mall currently at auction in Cape Girardeau
Mall currently at auction in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau will use American Rescue Plan funds to overhaul its sewer system.
Plans to improve Cape Girardeau’s sewer system