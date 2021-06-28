Blues to play Minnesota Wild in 2022 Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Blues will play the Minnesota Wild on January 1, 2022 in the NHL Winter Classic.

The game will be held at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.

The teams were originally expected to meet in the outdoor game in 2021, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The 2022 NHL Winter Classic will mark the 14th anniversary of the first NHL Winter Classic, which was played in Buffalo.

This will be the Blues’ second appearance in the Winter Classic.

On Jan. 2, 2017, the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The Wild will also be playing in their second outdoor game, but first NHL Winter Classic.

