Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Blues to play Minnesota Wild in 2022 Winter Classic

The St. Louis Blues will play the Minnesota Wild on January 1, 2022 at Target Field.
The St. Louis Blues will play the Minnesota Wild on January 1, 2022 at Target Field.(NHL)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Blues will play the Minnesota Wild on January 1, 2022 in the NHL Winter Classic.

The game will be held at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.

The teams were originally expected to meet in the outdoor game in 2021, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The 2022 NHL Winter Classic will mark the 14th anniversary of the first NHL Winter Classic, which was played in Buffalo.

This will be the Blues’ second appearance in the Winter Classic.

On Jan. 2, 2017, the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The Wild will also be playing in their second outdoor game, but first NHL Winter Classic.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old girl is dead and nine people were injured in a crash involving at least eight cars...
Paducah police chief urges caution in I-24 work zone after 4-year-old dies, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
2 taken to hospital after Mayfield, Ky. crash involving buggy, vehicle
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

Latest News

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina have advanced to the final week of the...
Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina make 2021 All-Star Ballot finalists
Metropolis, a town with a population of just over thousand, saw an increase of over 2 thousand...
Thousands gather in Metropolis for National archery tournament
The Supreme Court sided this week with a Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who was suspended...
Heartland reaction to SCOTUS ruling on school speech
Rage and Titan Henderson set state and national records in powerlifting
Heartland powerlifting brothers win national competition