Application period for 2nd lottery for deer season in Ill. to end June 30

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The second lottery period for deer season applications in Illinois will end on June 30.

The second lottery is for Illinois residents who did not apply or were not successful in the first lottery drawing and nonresidents.

For firearms and muzzleloaders, it’s limited to one application, either online or paper application.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, group hunt applications are accepted in the second lottery.

A third lottery will be open from July 1 to August 20.

The third lottery is for residents and nonresidents with no application limit for firearms or muzzleloaders. Group hunt applications will not be accepted in the third lottery.

County-specific firearm and muzzleloader permits left after the third lottery drawing will be available for sale only over the counter at license vendors starting October 19 on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2021 season dates include:

First Firearm Deer Season - November 19, 20 and 21

Second Firearm Deer Season - December, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Muzzleloader-only Deer Season - December 10, 11 and 12

Hunters may also use a muzzleloader permit with a muzzleloading rifle during Second Firearm Season on December 2-5

