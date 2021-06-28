Heartland Votes
Aircraft makes emergency landing at Barkley Regional Airport

An aircraft made an emergency landing at Barkley Regional Airport on Monday afternoon, June 28.
An aircraft made an emergency landing at Barkley Regional Airport on Monday afternoon, June 28. (Source: KFVS)(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An aircraft made an emergency landing at Barkley Regional Airport on Monday afternoon, June 28.

According to airport officials, at around 12:15 p.m., air traffic control was notified of an aircraft inbound with engine fire. The aircraft was going to land on runway 23.

At 12:18, they say the aircraft, a Learjet 60 with two people on board, landed safely without incident. No one on board was injured.

Barkley Airport fire and rescue responded to the scene, along with mutual aid from other agencies.

