Heartland Votes
Advertisement

9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson, Franklin Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday,...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 28.((Source: WIS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 28.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 6
  • Total cases - 7,864
  • Total deaths - 127

Franklin County

  • New cases - 3
  • Total cases - 4,695
  • Total deaths - 70

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on I-24 on Sunday.
4 year-old dead, 11 injured in I-24 westbound multi-vehicle crash
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
Crews were called to the scene of the crash involving an Amish buggy at approximately 6:40 a.m....
Crews respond to crash involving buggy, vehicle
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

Latest News

John A. Logan College (JALC) is offering a chance for two full-time students, who are fully...
JALC to offer vaccination incentive for full-time students
The Bi-County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 27.
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
The Bi-County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 26.
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19