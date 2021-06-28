9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson, Franklin Counties

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 28.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 6

Total cases - 7,864

Total deaths - 127

Franklin County

New cases - 3

Total cases - 4,695

Total deaths - 70

