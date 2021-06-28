9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson, Franklin Counties
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 28.
A summary of the new cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 6
- Total cases - 7,864
- Total deaths - 127
Franklin County
- New cases - 3
- Total cases - 4,695
- Total deaths - 70
