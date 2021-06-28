2-year-old thrown from vehicle, driver killed in crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 43-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Saturday, June 26.

The crash was reported just before noon on Paulton Road, just west of Toledo Road.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a grey 2005 Cadillac Sedan left the roadway and hit a tree.

A 2-year-old girl, secured in a car seat, was thrown from the car.

The toddler was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

In addition to deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Illinois State Police, Pittsburg Police, Williamson County Ambulance and Williamson County Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office.

