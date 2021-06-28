Heartland Votes
2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shots fired investigation in Carbondale

From left: Eddie Payne and Everett Galloway were arrested in connection to a report of shots...
From left: Eddie Payne and Everett Galloway were arrested in connection to a report of shots fired after a dispute in Carbondale, Ill.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested and one is wanted in connection to a report of shots fired following a dispute.

Eddie Payne, 50, of Carbondale, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Everett Y. Galloway, 45, of Carbondale, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and firearm owner’s identification required.

On June 24 around 7:55 p.m., Carbondale police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Witnesses reported people fired handguns during a dispute.

In the beginning of the investigation, police say the suspects were not found and no injuries were reported.

Further investigation revealed that during a dispute amongst acquaintances, 23-year-old Daivon K. Willis and Galloway each pulled out a handgun.

Police say Payne also had a handgun and fired it, followed by Willis firing his handgun.

Another person who has not yet been identified also had a handgun during the incident.

According to police, Payne gave his gun to Jalen Cobb, 28, of Carbondale, who hid it from them before their arrival.

Payne and Galloway were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Cobb was arrested for obstructing justice and released on a notice to appear.

Anyone with information on the location of Daivon Willis, or other information on the incident, is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Police say Willis is considered armed and dangerous.

