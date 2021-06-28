Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two adults and a child have been killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle in Chicago.

Authorities tell The Chicago Sun-Times that a train heading north into the city struck the vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Far South Side.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail and the vehicle caught fire. Two adults and one child riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paducah Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on I-24 on Sunday.
4 year-old dead, 11 injured in I-24 westbound multi-vehicle crash
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car
In this Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, John Langley, creator of the television show...
‘Cops’ creator John Langley dies during off-road race in Mexico

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
It was a weekend of record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle hitting an...
Thousands in Washington lose power during historic heat wave
A spokesperson says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail...
3 killed when train strikes car that tried to 'beat' it, witness says