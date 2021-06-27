Police investigate car theft in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car jacking incident that took place Saturday night in the Wingo area.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 26, the victim was traveling on US Hwy 45 South just north of Wingo when he was flagged down by two men walking on the roadway.

As the victim stopped, one of the suspects threatened the driver with a handgun and stole the victims 2008 dark blue Chevrolet Cobalt sedan, bearing Kentucky License plate AEJ-307.

The vehicle has a busted headlamp on the drivers side and a dent in the drivers side front door.

The two suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle southbound on US 45 towards the area of Wingo.

Both of the suspects are white.

One of the men was wearing a skull masks and a red shirt.

He has a thin build and is in his mid 20s.

The other man has a medium build and was wearing a white t-shirt and camo shorts.

He is about 30 years old.

The victim was forced at gunpoint to lay in road ditch but was not injured.

Sheriffs deputies are currently working this investigation with assistance from KSP.

