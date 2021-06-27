Man wanted for murder in North Carolina leads Jefferson County deputies on chase

BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man connected to a murder in North Carolina was arrested following a police chase in Jefferson County Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the man led police through Barnhart, Mo. before noon. As the pursuit ended, the suspect got out of the car and tried to run away. He was quickly arrested after a brief foot chase. No one was injured and a gun was found at the scene.

Officials later learned the suspect was wanted for first-degree murder in North Carolina but details surrounding the crime are yet known.

