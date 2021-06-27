First Alert Sunday Outlook

Not much change as we start the new work week, as the jet stream remains in a ‘blocking pattern’ keeping things pretty much in place. More numerous showers and storms will continue across the plains and upper Midwest, west to north of our region....with high pressure to our east keeping us seasonably hot, humid and with just isolated shower and storm chances until mid-week.

Forecast models continue to advertise a significant change starting about Wednesday as a cool upper trough swings in from the northwest. This will push a strong cold front through our area about Thursday night or Friday, with a significant increase in rain and storm chances. This will be followed by a shot of cooler and less humid air by late Friday into the weekend. Models are not in absolute agreement on details, but the overall trend looks to be mainly dry and relatively mild for the 4th of July weekend.

