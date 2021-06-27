Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Rain, thunderstorms possible next few days

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Our weather really won’t be changing much for the next few days.

Waves of rain and thunderstorms continue to move along to our northwest.

Occasionally some of these will try to impact our region.

Overall rain chances look to remain relatively low until about mid-week, except along the northwestern edge of our region.

Highs will continue to be around 90 or just above, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Humidity levels remain seasonably high.

Forecast models continue to advertise a significant change starting about mid-week.

This will push a strong cold front through our area about Thursday or Friday, with a much better chance of showers/storms/rain.

This will be followed by a shot of cooler and less humid air by the weekend.

There is still uncertainty, but right now it looks like we could have a relatively pleasant Fourth of July weekend, with below average temps and humidity levels.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the Canalou area.
Shooting investigation underway in New Madrid Co.
Home Depot (Source: WALB)
Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in SC dies from cocaine ingestion, drug found in bottles, officials say
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Highs will be near 90, with lows in the muggy 70s.
FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook