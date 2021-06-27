FIRST ALERT: Rain, thunderstorms possible next few days

(KFVS) - Our weather really won’t be changing much for the next few days.

Waves of rain and thunderstorms continue to move along to our northwest.

Occasionally some of these will try to impact our region.

Overall rain chances look to remain relatively low until about mid-week, except along the northwestern edge of our region.

Highs will continue to be around 90 or just above, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Humidity levels remain seasonably high.

Forecast models continue to advertise a significant change starting about mid-week.

This will push a strong cold front through our area about Thursday or Friday, with a much better chance of showers/storms/rain.

This will be followed by a shot of cooler and less humid air by the weekend.

There is still uncertainty, but right now it looks like we could have a relatively pleasant Fourth of July weekend, with below average temps and humidity levels.

