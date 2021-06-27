Firework sales begin in Cape Girardeau and Jackson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Depending on where you live in the Heartland, you may be able to buy fireworks in your community or town.

Cape Girardeau and Jackson are two of those communities that just started to sell fireworks today.

We caught up with people buying fireworks at Powder Monkey in Cape Girardeau.

One woman we talked with said she goes all out and puts on quite a show.

“We have been doing this for many years and we have lots of family and friends that come and they always know we’re going to have a great show,” Kim Forester said. “We always bar-b-que, enjoy our time together and end the night with a big bang.”

She also said that this time together as a family is important as well.

“Especially after COVID, it is so important to us. We love getting everybody together and just having a great time,” Forester said.

Date and hours for firework sales in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until July 4. Check with your local community where you live for their firework ordinances.

