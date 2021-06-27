Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Firework sales begin in Cape Girardeau and Jackson

Date and hours for firework sales in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m....
Date and hours for firework sales in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until July 4. Check with your local community where you live for their firework ordanances.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Depending on where you live in the Heartland, you may be able to buy fireworks in your community or town.

Cape Girardeau and Jackson are two of those communities that just started to sell fireworks today.

We caught up with people buying fireworks at Powder Monkey in Cape Girardeau.

One woman we talked with said she goes all out and puts on quite a show.

“We have been doing this for many years and we have lots of family and friends that come and they always know we’re going to have a great show,” Kim Forester said. “We always bar-b-que, enjoy our time together and end the night with a big bang.”

She also said that this time together as a family is important as well.

“Especially after COVID, it is so important to us. We love getting everybody together and just having a great time,” Forester said.

Date and hours for firework sales in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until July 4. Check with your local community where you live for their firework ordinances.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 3 mile marker are closed due to a multiple car...
4 year-old dead, 11 injured in multi-vehicle crash blocking I-24 westbound
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the Canalou area.
Shooting investigation underway in New Madrid Co.
Home Depot (Source: WALB)
Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in SC dies from cocaine ingestion, drug found in bottles, officials say

Latest News

A man connected to a murder in North Carolina was arrested following a police chase in...
Man wanted for murder in North Carolina leads Jefferson County deputies on chase
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 3 mile marker are closed due to a multiple car...
4 year-old dead, 11 injured in multi-vehicle crash blocking I-24 westbound
The Bi-County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 27.
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car