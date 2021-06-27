Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crash on I-24 blocks westbound lanes at mile marker 3

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 3 mile marker are closed due to a multiple car...
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 3 mile marker are closed due to a multiple car accident.(KVLY)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 3 mile marker are closed due to a multiple car accident.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 leading into Illinois are blocked between Exit 3 and the Ohio River bridge.

Duration of the closure is unknown.

The Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team has been called to the scene and is investigating.

Passenger vehicles may detour via the Brookport Bridge.

Tractor-trailer trucks will have to US 60 or US 62 to Wickliffe and cross into Illinois at Cairo.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City...
Man, child injured at Giant City State Park
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the Canalou area.
Shooting investigation underway in New Madrid Co.
Home Depot (Source: WALB)
Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in SC dies from cocaine ingestion, drug found in bottles, officials say
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing

Latest News

The Bi-County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 27.
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
As the victim stopped, one of the suspects threatened the driver with a handgun and stole the...
Police investigate car theft in Graves Co.
The event was held at the Chaffee VFW where they set up a course for the kids to ride their...
Chaffee Police Department holds Bicycle Rodeo
Metropolis, a town with a population of just over thousand, saw an increase of over 2 thousand...
Thousands gather in Metropolis for National archery tournament