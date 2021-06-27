Crash on I-24 blocks westbound lanes at mile marker 3

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 3 mile marker are closed due to a multiple car accident.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 leading into Illinois are blocked between Exit 3 and the Ohio River bridge.

Duration of the closure is unknown.

The Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team has been called to the scene and is investigating.

Passenger vehicles may detour via the Brookport Bridge.

Tractor-trailer trucks will have to US 60 or US 62 to Wickliffe and cross into Illinois at Cairo.

