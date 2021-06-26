Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly passengers to space

For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest...
For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest hurdle is over, the company is working toward three space test flights.(Virgin Galactic via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Virgin Galactic has been given the green light from the federal government to start launching people into space from New Mexico.

The Federal Aviation Administration updated the license for Richard Branson’s rocket ship company on Friday.

For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest hurdle is over, the company is working toward three space test flights.

Before opening the rocket ship’s doors to customers, Virgin Galactic says it plans to have test flights with a full crew this summer.

Branson is expected to eventually be a part of one of the flights. No word on when that will happen.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot (Source: WALB)
Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the Canalou area.
Shooting investigation underway in New Madrid Co.
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in SC dies from cocaine ingestion, drug found in bottles, officials say
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Mother Nature will bring on the heat today with more chances for rain and storms.
First Alert: Muggy and hot with scattered rain and storms possible

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico’s largest city
Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department gives an update about a fatal hot air...
4 dead in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
3 dead when train crashed into minivan in Ind.