Sweetcorn Festival held in East Prairie

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) -The East Prairie Sweetcorn Festival is happening this year. After the pandemic shut down last year’s event, everyone here is excited to be back with food, fun and family events.

“It’s big just to be back out. It’s big just to socialize again,” said David Robinson, the owner of D-Baby’s barbecue.

He said the annual Sweetcorn Festival is about more than just a bike race, it’s about the community. “It’s probably the biggest community event that East Prairie has. It brings everybody home. This is the only time we see a lot of people come back to the community.”

He said he’s proud to have grown up here and be a part of a close knit community, “You know this is home town proud right here. This is where you get the best soul food, the best kettle corn. This is where it’s at.”

Logan Jung’s family brought their brand new kettle corn business to this year’s festival. “I’m expecting a pretty good turn out. I was hoping a lot of people would be here tonight.” He said, he’s excited about the different events you can enjoy before Saturday’s bike race. “Tonight I believe a pic race is going on. The main festival is going on tonight.”

This year festival goers can enjoy a local talent show, lip sync competitions, gospel music and more.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.