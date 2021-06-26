Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sweetcorn Festival held in East Prairie

A community event before the tour de corn in East Prarie.
A community event before the tour de corn in East Prarie.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) -The East Prairie Sweetcorn Festival is happening this year. After the pandemic shut down last year’s event, everyone here is excited to be back with food, fun and family events.

“It’s big just to be back out. It’s big just to socialize again,” said David Robinson, the owner of D-Baby’s barbecue.

He said the annual Sweetcorn Festival is about more than just a bike race, it’s about the community. “It’s probably the biggest community event that East Prairie has. It brings everybody home. This is the only time we see a lot of people come back to the community.”

He said he’s proud to have grown up here and be a part of a close knit community, “You know this is home town proud right here. This is where you get the best soul food, the best kettle corn. This is where it’s at.”

Logan Jung’s family brought their brand new kettle corn business to this year’s festival. “I’m expecting a pretty good turn out. I was hoping a lot of people would be here tonight.” He said, he’s excited about the different events you can enjoy before Saturday’s bike race. “Tonight I believe a pic race is going on. The main festival is going on tonight.”

This year festival goers can enjoy a local talent show, lip sync competitions, gospel music and more.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Home Depot (Source: WALB)
Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited...
Safety concerns limit access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

Latest News

Some rural parts of the county don't have internet access.
Stoddard Co. leaders express need for fiber-optic internet
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/24
The area in which the low-water crossing is located.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awards $16,400 for low-water crossing repairs
Adopt Nettie today!
Heartland Pets 6/25/21