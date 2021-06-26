Man, child injured at Giant City State Park

Heartland Votes
A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City State Park on Friday.(Noelle Williams. KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - A man and child suffered minor injuries after sliding down a steep rock face at Giant City State Park on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police responded to an incident on June 25 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on the Stonefort Trail.

A 28-year-old man and a 1-year-old male from Hampton, Georgia, were injured when the man apparently lost his footing while attempting to carry the child in a stroller through a narrow section of the trail.

The man and the child slid 50 feet down a steep rock face. 

The man was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was transported to Carbondale Memorial Hospital. 

The child was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was transported to a hospital in St. Louis for observation.

The Makanda Township Volunteer Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jackson County EMS assisted IDNR Conservation Police at the scene.

