Heartland fireworks businesses prepare for customers

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fourth of July is still more than a week away, but fireworks will go on sale this weekend.

It’s been a struggle for local firework business owners to get their hands on product. However, they explained they’re already receiving orders and are prepared for the same amount of as last year, if not more

“We’ve hit record numbers already,” Bryan Breeding, manager of Powder Monkey Fireworks, said.

Breeding and his team are preparing to fill these racks for this upcoming weekend

He says customer turnout during the pandemic was greater than expected, he describes it in one way

“Last year, controlled chaos,” Breeding said.

He said this year will look similar, as he’s already receiving orders online and in person.

“I’ve had people from Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Central Illinois, they’re ready I mean everyone’s excited,” Breeding said.

The City of Cape Girardeau released a statement saying even sparklers can burn up to 1,200 degrees or more.

They advise to back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks. Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

“I think it’s important to really have that message out there about safety,” Laura Albers, manager of Hoffman Family Fireworks said.

She said they are also expecting a great number of customers, because of that they are emphasizing safe use, and even offering buckets like these to help.

“We want people to fill them with water and actually use them to help disengage their fireworks after their done shooting,” Albers said.

Breeding said he hopes to see people enjoy the holiday awhile staying cautious.

“I know it’s a party but let the sober ones do the fireworks, don’t mix alcohol and fireworks. If they are young children let the adults do the big ones,” Breeding said.

Regulations regarding fireworks do vary from town to town. So, make sure you know the rules where you live before setting them off.

Heartland fireworks businesses prepare for customers
