FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Not much change in the overall weather picture for the next few days as upper highs develop over the northwest and the east.

This will keep our weather seasonably hot, humid and a bit breezy.

There is a small chance of occasional showers and storms.

Highs will be near 90, with lows in the muggy 70s.

It will be unusually breezy again today, but winds should decrease a bit Sunday and Monday.

A strong cold front will move in through about Friday morning.

Rain chances with strong storms and heavy downpours pick up on Thursday into Friday.

We should be a bit cooler and less humid for next weekend.

