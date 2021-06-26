First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Not much change in the overall weather picture for the next few days as upper highs develop over the northwest and the east. This will keep our weather seasonably hot, humid and a bit breezy....with only small chances of occasional showers or storms, as most of the wet weather remains stalled to our northwest. Highs will be near 90, with lows in the muggy 70s. It will be unusually breezy again today, but winds should decrease a bit Sunday and Monday.

Longer-range models are beginning to come into agreement on some pattern movement later next week. This will bring a strong cold front through about Friday morning. Rain chances with strong storms and heavy downpours pick up on Thursday into Friday, but if this verifies correctly, we should be a bit cooler and less humid for next weekend. Stay tuned!

